UN Security Council must call for an end to war in Gaza, says Russian senator

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The UN Security Council must adopt a resolution obliging both parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to end hostilities. After that, Russia and the United States must embark on the necessary diplomatic moves for settling the situation in the region, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, Vladimir Jabarov, told TASS on Friday.

"I believe that right now it is utterly crucial that the UN Security Council should discuss and adopt a resolution compelling both sides to end the hostilities and come to the negotiating table. The dispute must be settled somehow," he insisted.

Jabarov believes that if the countries that are guarantors of the Middle East settlement, primarily, Russia and the United States, do not intervene and fail to stop the bloodshed, "it will be very hard to expect any positive result." He is certain that diplomatic steps must be taken.

"There can be no intervention, including military intervention, either by the United States or by Russia, and there must not be any. It would merely exacerbate the situation. Diplomatic channels must be employed to full capacity, otherwise the war may spiral out of control," he warned.

The legislator believes that if the spiral of violence worsens, the consequences may be extremely tragic, "because it is a long time since a conflict that intense had occurred before."

"All combat operations on both sides must be brought to an end first thing. The Palestinians must stop launching rockets, and the Israelis must refrain from any retaliatory measures. Should an operation on the ground follow, the consequences will be dire, to say the least," Jabarov concluded.

The intensive exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, and was triggered by riots at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

On Friday, Israeli media said the bombardments had killed nine Israeli citizens. According to the Health Ministry of the coastal enclave, Israel's strikes against Gaza have left 119 Palestinians dead and more than 600 others injured.