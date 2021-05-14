Russia, Jordan to continue efforts aimed to organize direct Israel-Palestine talks

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian colleague Ayman Safadi have reaffirmed the mutual commitment of Russia and Jordan to continue facilitating direct Palestine-Israel talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed on the outcomes of Thursday’s phone call between the top diplomats.

The foreign ministers discussed regional issues with a special focus on the situation in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

"The ministers have reaffirmed mutual commitment to continue efforts with the aim to organize direct Palestinian-Israeli talks, noting the significance of efforts of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators," the ministry informed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed out that Lavrov and Safadi had expressed concern over the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict. "They expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions on Palestinian territories, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire and for restoring the situation to the political track," the statement says.

The phone call was held on the initiative of Jordan.