Kremlin says venue for likely Putin-Biden summit still remains unknown

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. No new information on arranging a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, has been provided so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday.

"No. There is still nothing to say about the possible meeting," the Kremlin press secretary said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a phone call on April 13. According to the White House press service, Biden suggested holding a Russian-US summit in a third country within the next few months. After that, the US head of state explained that he had offered to meet his Russian colleague in the summer in Europe. The American leader will be in Europe in mid-June to take part in the upcoming G7 and NATO summits.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on April 30 that Biden’s June 11-14 visit to London and Brussels to take part in the G7 and NATO summits was not being considered in Moscow as an option for a Russian-US summit.