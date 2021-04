Reduction of tensions in Donbass no reason for complacency, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia hopes that hostilities won’t resume in Ukraine’s southeast, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a live broadcast of the Big Game program on TV Channel One on Thursday.

"The only thing we hope for is that common sense will prevail after all and such insanity as the resumption of hostilities in the southeast of Ukraine will not take place," he pointed out.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the tension in the Donbass area remained above the norm.