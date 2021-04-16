Reduction of tensions in Donbass no reason for complacency, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The reduction in number of ceasefire violations in southeastern Ukraine is not a reason to calm down and ease attention to the monitoring of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

"There are less reports about ceasefire violations coming [these days], and the number of violations receded indeed," Peskov noted. "But there is probably no reason to calm down completely and stop scrupulously monitoring the situation at the contact line just yet."