Putin, Assad discuss supplies of Russian Covid vaccines to Syria

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the issue of supplying Russian coronavirus vaccines to Syria in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, the Kremlin reported Monday following the conversation initiated by the Syrian leader.

"Current issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, primarily the prospects for further development of trade, economic and humanitarian ties as well as cooperation in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection, including supplies of Russian vaccines," the Kremlin noted in a statement.