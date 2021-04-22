Russian Ambassador to Prague summoned to Czech Foreign Ministry, diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Czech Foreign Ministry has decided to summon the Russian Ambassador before the Czech Ambassador’s visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry scheduled for today, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Czech diplomats decided to maneuver. Apparently, having heard our statements yesterday that the Foreign Ministry would continue the conversation with the Czech Ambassador, [they] decided to talk with our ambassador in Prague before this meeting," she noted. "The main thing is for Prague not to nosedive while trying to maneuver," she added.