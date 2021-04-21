Russia will fulfill all of its goals, Putin pledges

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s development goals will definitely be attained, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Wednesday. He concluded delivering his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly by addressing all Russian citizens.

"We will do everything. We will do everything in order to attain all the stated objectives. I am confident that we will do it together and [we] will fulfill all the tasks that we set out to resolve," the head of state pledged.