Russia will fulfill all of its goals, Putin pledges

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s development goals will definitely be attained, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Wednesday. He concluded delivering his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly by addressing all Russian citizens.
"We will do everything. We will do everything in order to attain all the stated objectives. I am confident that we will do it together and [we] will fulfill all the tasks that we set out to resolve," the head of state pledged.
Putin thanked the participants and stepped away from the podium when the Russian national anthem began to be played.
The delivery of this year’s address lasted about 1 hour and 18 minutes. This is close to the average duration of such events (about an hour and a quarter). The shortest speeches, 48 minutes each, were delivered by Putin in 2004 and 2005, while the longest one - the 2018 address - lasted almost two hours.