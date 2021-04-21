Russia will always defend itself from arrogant countries, says Putin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia will always find a way of how to defend its stance and its interests from those countries which use a selfish and arrogant tone in relations, President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"Russia has its own interests, which we defend and will defend within the framework of international law, as a matter of fact just as other countries of the world do. If somebody refuses to realize this obvious thing, is reluctant to conduct a dialogue and chooses a selfish and arrogant tone, then Russia will always find a way of how to defend its position," Putin said.