Russia to define red lines in relations with other countries on its own, Putin says

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia will define red lines in relations with other countries on its own in every individual case, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly.

"I have to say this. We have patience, responsibility, professionalism, confidence in ourselves and our rightness, as well as common sense when making any decision," the head of state underscored. "But, I hope that nobody would decide to cross the so-called red line in relations with Russia, and we will define those [red lines] on our own in every individual case."

The president also underscored that whoever orchestrates any provocations against Russia will sorely regret their actions.

Russia wants to have good relations with all the participants in global communication, Putin said. "This also applies to those with whom our relations have been failing lately, to put it mildly," the Russian leader said.

"We do not want to burn any bridges, but if someone perceives our good intentions as indifference or weakness and intends to blow up these bridges, then [they] must know that Russia’s response will be asymmetric, swift and harsh," the Russian president cautioned.