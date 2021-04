MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on Ukraine’s protests against Russia’s move to close part of the Black Sea for drills and alleged reports of dangerous maneuvers in the Kerch Strait.

Peskov told reporters on Friday that it would be better to ask the Russian Defense Ministry for clarifications. "Requests should be sent to our Defense Ministry, officials there will be able to provide a comment in a more professional way," he noted.