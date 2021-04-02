Kremlin places great importance on unity between Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The Union State of Russia and Belarus is the most advanced integration platform as far as the former Soviet countries are concerned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a message of greetings to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Day of Unity between the Peoples of Russia and Belarus, marked on Friday.