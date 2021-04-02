Kremlin places great importance on unity between Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The Union State of Russia and Belarus is the most advanced integration platform as far as the former Soviet countries are concerned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
He pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a message of greetings to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Day of Unity between the Peoples of Russia and Belarus, marked on Friday.
"It makes it clear that we indeed place great importance on unity between Russia and Belarus and the Union State," Peskov noted. "As for integration within the Union State, its stages can be extended in time depending on the wishes of the parties. They can also be expanded. It is a movable substance. In any case, it is the most advanced integration platform in the former Soviet space and we do hope that it will continue to develop," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.