Kremlin does not agree with US State Department’s report on human rights in Russia

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The US State Department Reports on Human Rights Practices regularly mention "very similar talking points" when it comes to Russia; Moscow does not agree with the conclusions of this document, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"This document regularly produces very similar talking points," the spokesman said. "Depending on the period our bilateral relations are in, the intensity of these statements goes up or down. Naturally, we do not agree with it, we have a corresponding reaction to it."

On Tuesday, the US State Department published the annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, in which it criticized a number of states, including Russia. The document says that in 2020, the Russian government "has targeted political dissidents and peaceful protestors, while official corruption remained rampant." The report mentions Alexey Navalny’s case, Crimea and the situation with human rights in Chechnya. The report also claimed that the national vote on constitutional amendments held in Russia in the summer of 2020 did not adhere to international electoral standards.