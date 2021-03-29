Experts forecast tight run for second place in upcoming Russian lower house elections

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. A study conducted as part of a project by political scientists Alexei Martynov and Dmitry Gusev when drawing up a rating showing efficiency of members of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) indicates that the upcoming legislative elections will see fierce competition between parties for second place.

"A tight fight to finish second is unfolding between A Just Russia and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR - TASS), communists are trailing behind for now and come third," show the research materials presented at a press conference in TASS Monday.

In general, the experts note that the active phase of preparations for the elections have already started, it is a priority for most lawmakers. "More than a half of the State Duma makeup of the seventh convocation will be revamped," the political scientists are convinced. A similar prediction was made when drawing up the State Duma member ranking between August and December 2020.