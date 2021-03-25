Preparations underway for second Russia-Africa summit, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Moscow continues preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to participants in the international cross-party conference dubbed "Russia-Africa: Reviving Traditions," which was posted on the Foreign Ministry’s website on Thursday.

"The second Russia-Africa summit is expected to take place in 2022. Preparations and work on its agenda are already underway," he pointed out. In particular, the Russian Foreign Ministry has established the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum. "A coordination center, a public council and a scientific council have been set up under it. The Association for Economic Cooperation with African Countries has been created, which brings together large Russian companies active on the African markets," Lavrov noted. "There are plans to develop roadmaps for Russia-Africa economic, scientific and humanitarian cooperation," he added.

On October 23-24, 2019, the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi hosted the first ever Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt. All 54 African countries participated in the event, as well as eight major African integration associations and organizations.