Russia ready to hold substantive talks with NATO, but no such proposals so far — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to hold Russia-NATO meeting on condition that there is a proposal to have "substantive and equal dialogue," but so far the West has not come up with this initiative, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Moscow is prepared for equal, mutually respecting and substantive dialogue. So far, there haven’t been such initiatives from our colleagues," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on a remark by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The NATO chief told a press conference on Wednesday the North Atlantic Alliance regretted that since the summer of 2019 there have been no meetings of the NATO-Russia Council because Russia has not responded positively to the invitation to convene it.