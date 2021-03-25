Kremlin: Russia rejects imposition of other countries’ values

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia appreciates cultural and humanitarian exchanges with other countries but stands against the imposition of someone else’s values, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Russian presidential spokesman thus replied to a question about whether the Kremlin agreed that a "mental war" was being staged against Russia.

"We appreciate cultural exchanges and we appreciate exchanges among representatives of civil society but not in the format of imposing upon us those values that we do not have or are considered as illegal in our country. Such things also happen," Peskov said.