Lavrov slams delays in Afghan peace talks as unacceptable

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Delays in talks on resolving the Afghan issue are unacceptable amid the deteriorating situation in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday.

"We are confident that given the deteriorating military and political situation in the country, further delays are unacceptable. The situation causes increasing concern ahead of the spring and summer, when military activities tend to gain momentum," he pointed out.

The Russian top diplomat thanked Qatar for its efforts to facilitate national reconciliation in Afghanistan. He was regretful that Doha’s activities had not produced positive results yet. "We expect that today’s conversation will help create conditions for progress in intra-Afghan talks," Lavrov emphasized.