Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss new initiatives in energy sector — presidential aide

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. New initiatives in the energy sector will be one of the topics of negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Russian leader’s visit to China, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told a briefing.

"The driving force of bilateral cooperation is energy. Last year, records for supplies of oil, pipeline gas, LNG and coal to China were again broken. Naturally, new initiatives in the energy field will be discussed at the negotiations," he said.

Ushakov recalled that the volume of Russian oil supplies to China increased by 14% to 101.6 billion tons, pipeline gas increased to 22.7 billion cubic meters, LNG supplies grew to 9.4 million tons, coal totaled 101.6 million tons.

"The Skovorodino-Mohe oil pipeline is fully loaded. Last year, the agreement on transit [of oil] through Kazakhstan was extended for 10 years," the aide to the Russian President said.

"Supplies through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline are proceeding with an increase in contractual obligations. Next year it is expected to reach its designed capacity of 38 billion cubic meters. The construction of the Far Eastern gas route is on schedule," Ushakov said.