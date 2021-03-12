PACE president to discuss situation in Council of Europe with Lavrov next week

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Rik Daems will discuss the situation in the Council of Europe with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his working visit to Moscow on March 15-16, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Friday.

"The program provides for a meeting with Russia’s top diplomat, during which it is planned to discuss the situation in the Council of Europe as well as topical global issues on the organization’s agenda," she said.

A source in the PACE press service earlier informed TASS that during his visit to Moscow Daems also planned to meet with Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Valentina Matviyenko. A meeting with Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko is planned as well, but it has not been confirmed as of yet.

Besides, the PACE president is expected to meet with head of the Russian delegation to PACE, State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy and other members of the Russian delegation.