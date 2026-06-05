Bering Strait tunnel design could be completed by end of 2026 — Dmitriev

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia hopes to complete the design of the "Putin-Trump Tunnel" under the Bering Strait by the end of 2026 and believes that even China may join the project, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said in a comment to the Vesti TV program.

"We hope to complete the design phase by the end of 2026. Again, the construction decision will be made based on the design results. We are moving forward with this project. Crucially, a similar project was discussed back in Tsarist times, it was discussed during Stalin's era, and it was discussed as a 'peace bridge' between Khrushchev and Kennedy. Therefore, it has been discussed for a long time in various configurations," he said.

"We believe that even China could join this project, because it will be of crucial infrastructural importance in connecting the continents together," Dmitriev pointed out.

He also noted that the project's economic viability is currently being calculated.

"The design phase is highly important. We see that modern technologies can drastically cut prime costs, potentially reducing them tenfold compared to previous technologies. Therefore, everything is in progress, and we will keep you updated along the way," Dmitriev added.

"We only pursue economically viable and feasible projects," he emphasized, when asked about the benefits of such a tunnel. "There are numerous joint resource projects, including those between Russia and the US, and Russia and China, that could utilize this infrastructure. We are in the process of economically validating our assumptions, but, of course, [the project] will only be implemented if it has a powerful economic rationale, in addition to being a project that unites continents and carries major historical significance. Economic viability is always at the core."

SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. This year's main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The forum's program focuses on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the forum, with TASS serving as its general information partner.