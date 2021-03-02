Face-to-face media contacts with Putin not yet defined — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin has not worked out the format of journalists' in-person attendance of events with his participation in detail yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday in response to a question whether the Kremlin plans to charge reporters for tests for the presence of the coronavirus in the future like it was done in the US.

"We haven’t worked out the details of a face-to-face mode of operation of media outlets yet," the Kremlin representative said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, journalists have been less often present at events held by Vladimir Putin while the meetings themselves have been more commonly held in the format of a video conference.

Earlier, the US White House's press service informed journalists that it will charge some of them for the coronavirus tests required for entering the White House or attending events with the top officials. Beginning on March 3, the price of such a test may amount to $170. The White House explained this decision by a lack of staff conducting testing of the reporters as well as by budgetary restrictions.