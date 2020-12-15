State Duma bans suspected terrorism sponsors from participating in religious groups

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian State Duma passed a bill in first reading, which bans people, suspected of funding terrorism, from leading or participating in religious groups.

The initiative also bans foreigners and people without citizenship deemed personae non gratae, as well as people, whose actions were deemed terrorist by the court, from participating in religious organizations, as well. Besides, the law obliges preachers who received education abroad to pass retraining and certification in Russian spiritual education facilities.

The government justifies the new restrictive measures by the "need to protect the foundations of the constitutional order, morality, health, rights and legitimate interests of man and citizen, to ensure the defense and security of the state." These measures must be viewed as a "preventive measure for control of risks of involvement of religious group members in extremist activities and activities, aimed at funding terrorism," the authors say.