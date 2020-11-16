Russia looks forward to mutually beneficial relations with new Moldovan leader — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin respects the outcome of Moldova’s presidential election and looks forward to building mutually beneficial relations with the country’s new leader, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.
He pointed out that Moscow "respects the Moldovan people’s choice."
"Undoubtedly, we will need to build working relations with Moldova’s new president," Peskov said, adding: "We hope that we will succeed in that." According to the Russian presidential spokesman, such relations "should be established on a mutually beneficial basis and respect for both countries’ interests."