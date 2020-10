MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The working visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Serbia is currently being worked out, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"Visits to the region are being worked out," the ministry’s representative said, commenting on publications about Lavrov's possible visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia on October 27-29.

According to sources, the Russian Foreign Minister may also visit Croatia on October 27.