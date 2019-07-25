State of emergency over flooding declared in Russia’s Amur region

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 25. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in Russia’s Amur Region over flooding, the regional government said in a statement on Thursday, following a meeting of the Disaster Management Commission chaired by Governor Vasily Orlov.

"The Disaster Management Commission has decided to declare a state of emergency in the Amur River basin," the statement reads.

According to the regional authorities, evacuation activities have begun in a settlement that is expected to be hit by a flood soon. A temporary accommodation facility has been set up and a 30-member National Guard team has been dispatched to the area to maintain law and order and facilitate the evacuation process.

"The flood situation in the region is difficult but everything is under control. We have enough resources and the main thing is to coordinate our activities and prevent panic, timely updating people about flood developments," the governor announced, as cited in the statement.

According to regional Forestry and Fire Safety Minister Alexei Venglinsky, 997 households are flooded in the Amur River basin, 45 segments of motorways have been damaged.