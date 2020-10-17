World missed its chance to use pandemic to improve international relations - diplomat

BRUSSELS, October 17. /TASS/. Humanity has missed a unique opportunity to use the global and common system of the coronavirus pandemic to overcome the growing problems in international relations, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told reporters on Saturday.

"It is difficult to imagine a more apolitical and global threat that humanity had to face in 2020 that a pandemic. It would seem this is a chance to overcome differences, finally cope with the corrosion that is eroding the international security system, and turn the common fight against the virus into a springboard for rectifying the global political climate. After all, as the current situation clearly shows, security is not only about planes, tanks, bombs, and missiles," he said.

"But, alas, this did not happen, primarily due to the national egoism of individual states. And we all observe how, instead of uniting, some partners begin to first intercept parties of masks from each other, and then run an unhealthy PR campaign on whose vaccine is better and who has more rights to it, with the main goal of making more money on it. Let's face it, such behavior is simply unworthy of modern humanity," the diplomat said.