US uses elections as another pretext for sanctions against Russia, Zakharova says

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Washington’s latest bills for preventing alleged foreign interference in elections not so much protect the electoral system as serve as an excuse for creating impediments to Moscow’s activities along different tracks, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the media on Thursday.

A new bill on the prevention of foreign intervention in US elections was submitted to the House of Representatives of the US Congress on September 30.

"Just think of how many reports, resolutions, documents, statements and petitions are printed in the United States every day on just one subject: ‘Stop election meddling’," Zakharova said with pinch of irony. "This theme has been in the limelight for many years. Will you please do something about it at last! Stop wasting paper and making loud noises. It’s no longer funny."

"Honestly speaking, reading all these statements makes you feel that no people in in their right mind could ever write such things," Zakharova said. "The authors of the latest in a series of such masterpieces call for imposing harsh economic restrictions on Russia, including a ban on transactions with government securities and more sanctions against the leading Russian banks and fuel and energy companies."

"There is an eternal : do you really wish to protect your electoral system from external influences? Or are you trying to think up an excuse for more restrictions on Russia’s activity on a number of tracks, which are not connected with your elections? For some reason you firmly link these two issues," Zakharova said.