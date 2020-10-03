German Foreign Ministry denies Russian Embassy consular access to Navalny

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Berlin received a refusal from the German Foreign Ministry on a request for consular access to blogger Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"There are no answers to the questions asked by the Russian side through the political dialogue or through the diplomatic channels. The Russian Embassy in Berlin has received a refusal from the German Foreign Ministry for assistance in providing consular access to Navalny," the diplomatic department noted.

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.