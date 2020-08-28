Russia ready for cooperation with WHO in Syria

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is ready for active cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) in Syria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after Deputy Minister Sergei Vershinin’s meeting with WHO Representative to Syria Akjemal Magtymova.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed the situation in the sphere of public health in Syria, including in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Special attention was focused on efforts to restore medical establishments in Syria that had been destroyed during the war and to ensure people’s access to medical service and medicines.

"Vershinin reiterated Russia’s support to the WHO’s efforts in Syria and readiness for active cooperation," the ministry added.