Russian envoy to Belarus states that he won’t meet with opposition representatives

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. Meeting of Russian diplomats in Belarus with representatives of the opposition in the republic is not planned, Russian ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev told TASS on Tuesday after his visit to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"To [meet with] the opposition - no, I am not going to," he said, answering the question of TASS correspondent.

Talking about the meeting with Belarusian diplomats, the envoy said that it was a scheduled one: "We discussed the preparation for the Forum of Regions and the joint board of Foreign Ministries," the ambassador specified.

Earlier over the weekend Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed the situation in the republic after the presidential election including the external pressure on Belarus.

In Belarus, where the presidential election was held on August 9, mass protest rallies of those disagreeing with the election results have been continuing for over a week. According to the final results of the Central Election Committee, incumbent president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who was considered his main opponent, was second with 10.12%.