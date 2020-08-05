Growing Russia-US mistrust will trigger arms deployment in space — expert

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The world’s leading powers could start deploying arms in outer space in the near future due to current mistrust in the security field, head of military and political research at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Pavel Zolotaryov told an online conference on Wednesday.

"As for arms deployment in outer space, this prospect is unfortunately clearly seen. Both the Russian and US sides understand that this is a very dangerous stage, both sides don’t want this process to begin," the expert noted. "However, the level of mutual mistrust is so high that due to the lack of information, suspicions and distrust it’s highly likely that this process could start in the near future unless certain measures are taken."

According to the expert, rivalry is growing in outer space, including in terms of dividing orbits and frequencies. "Any developed state seeks to have its own space component." The entire global information field is based on the potential of using outer space, Zolotaryov said. "Each state, which possesses space systems, depends on them to a great extent. Their failure could trigger disastrous consequences on the ground, including in the financial field and global banking," he said.

Outer space has not been divided among states, Zolotaryov noted. "The countries’ opportunities differ and anyone could bungle things. It’s always easier to spoil than to create something. Hence, there are US concerns over the situation in outer space. They have been whipping up these concerns for a long time.

According to the analyst, in order to prevent arms deployment in outer space Moscow and Washington instead of mutual accusations should look for ways to reduce mistrust and develop mechanisms of collective monitoring of the situation in outer space.