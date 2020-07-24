Federation Council approves bill equaling alienation of territories to extremism

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council passed a bill equaling alienation of Russian territories to extremism, Friday.

The law updates the definition of extremism by including alienation of Russian territories. However, processes of delimitation, demarcation and re-demarcation of borders are not covered by this paper.

According to Andrey Klishas, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on State Building and Legislation, the constitutional amendment that forbids alienation of the Russian territories enjoyed one of the highest levels of support of the public.

The senator also disclosed that amendments to Administrative and Criminal codes that will determine the penalties for violation of the law, are in already in discussion.

"They [bills] have been sent to the Supreme Court. We expect relevant rulings," Klishas said, adding that the amendments will clarify which actions are considered appropriate, and which are not.