Peskov says ‘got lucky’ to become Putin’s spokesman

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that he "got lucky" with his career, he said in an interview for Avtoradio.

"I’ve got lucky in my life to become the spokesman [of Russian President Vladimir] Putin," he said. "Because to become a spokesman of the, in my opinion, the most brilliant state figure in the world, the most influential incumbent state figure in the world is, of course, a big luck. It is a unique opportunity to learn every day, not from books, but from real life; a unique opportunity to feel in the middle of processes that are vital not only for our country, but for the entire world; and, at the same time, to bear my own share of responsibility, which is not small, too."

Peskov revealed that there is no such thing as creative freedom at this post, as well as at his previous occupations.

"I do not know what the creative freedom is at all, because I came to the [presidential] administration from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I came back from our embassy in Ankara," he said. "The embassy life, which I entered in the Soviet Union, is characterized, probably, by even less freedom than the work in the administration," Peskov added.

"Freedom is what I have now," the spokesman said. "It is not a burden. It is a job of a state employee."

Speaking about his state service, Peskov noted that the word "bureaucrat" has acquired a negative meaning.

"This is not true; [a bureaucrat] is a state employee, who works for the state," he said. "The state hires me, pays me my salary, and I work.".