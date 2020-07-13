Russia should be among world leaders in quality of education, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 13. /TASS/. Russia should be among the world leaders in the quality of education which should be accessible to all citizens regardless of their families’ income, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during a meeting of the council for strategic development and national projects, talking about the targets for the next decade.

He noted that during the pandemic all levels of the domestic education demonstrated their ability to transform quickly and to offer new working formats, while preserving their stability. According to the president, this professional, technological, and organizational potential of education and science is the country’s strong competitive advantage.

"I am sure that based on [this advantage] we can set the next target, namely, Russia should join the world leaders in the quality of general education, in the volume of scientific research and developments," the head of state said. According to him, the key condition for it is to do everything in order for any young person, regardless of place of birth and the family’s income, to obtain a sound education, "to display one’s natural talent.".