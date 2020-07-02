Kremlin says goals of overcoming COVID-19 pandemic and related crisis remain a priority

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The tasks of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis linked to it remain a priority of governors’ work, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"If we talk about tasks associated with the epidemic, although the situation has improved so that it is not impeding the country’s political life, but still the need to continue relevant precautionary measures and maintain the healthcare system at the proper level of readiness has not disappeared. This direction of work will certainly remain a priority," Peskov said.