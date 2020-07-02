Kremlin says goals of overcoming COVID-19 pandemic and related crisis remain a priority

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The tasks of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis linked to it remain a priority of governors’ work, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
"If we talk about tasks associated with the epidemic, although the situation has improved so that it is not impeding the country’s political life, but still the need to continue relevant precautionary measures and maintain the healthcare system at the proper level of readiness has not disappeared. This direction of work will certainly remain a priority," Peskov said.
Speaking about the economic crisis amid the pandemic, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "this is and will remain one of priorities." "No doubt, this will also remain a priority for the president in his work," he said.
Earlier Putin stated many times that the ministers and governors had personal responsibility for implementing the support measures for citizens and businesses related to the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that unprecedented resources had been allocated for these goals. The regional authorities received extra powers on introducing and lifting restrictions for overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.