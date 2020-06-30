Russian Embassy demands investigation of threats following US media reports on Taliban

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. Russian Embassy to the US sent a note to the US Department of State, demanding an investigation of threats sent to the Russian diplomats following media reports alleging Russia offered bounties for US soldiers to Afghan militants, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told journalists Tuesday.
"This is not the first time we receive threats. But this time, we are dealing with a serious problem. Following the publication of the abovementioned false accusations, calls to ‘settle scores with the Russians’ appeared on the social media. We, of course, handed over all evidence to the US law enforcement. We have sent a note to the Department of State, demanding an investigation," the envoy said.