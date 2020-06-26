Russia will never interfere in US elections, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The United States should realize that Russia has never interfered and will never interfere in any US elections, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Friday.

"We again and again reiterate to our counterparts that we have never meddled, do not meddle and will never meddle in their domestic affairs from any deflection or angle. They should eventually accept that as a fact," he said.

US security services have been accusing Russia of interfering in the US electoral process in 2016. Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller was investigating those alleged attempts for almost two years. In particular, he was digging into a supposed collusion between Russian authorities and Donald Trump who later assumed the office of US president. In the end, Mueller acknowledged that there had been no collusion. Trump repeatedly rejected suspicions of any wrongful contacts with Russian officials in the election campaign. Moscow has also repeatedly denied allegations of interference in the US election.