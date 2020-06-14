Date for consultations between Russian, Turkish ministers to be agreed later

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. A date for consultations between Russian and Turkish foreign and defense ministers on issues of Libyan settlement will be agreed later, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"At the instruction of the Russian and Turkish presidents, the two countries’ foreign and defense ministries take active efforts in support of Libyan settlement," the ministry said. "Experts maintain contact in the interests of the soonest establishment of the ceasefire and launch of the United Nations-brokered intra-Libyan negotiating process in compliance with the resolutions of the Berlin international conference of January 19 and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2510."

"Work continues. A date for a meeting between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers will be agreed later," the ministry said.

The Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday that the Russian foreign and defense ministers planned to travel to Turkey to take part in bilateral consultations on regional problems.