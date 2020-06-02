US State Dep’t can no longer talk about human rights violation, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The US State Department cannot lecture anyone about observing human rights amid all the brutalities committed by the police against journalists in the protests that gripped the US, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said via Facebook.

She underlined that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a meeting with Tiananmen Square survivors scheduled for today.

"From the window of the State Department in Washington you can see carnage unfolding between police officers and protesters who have something to say about surviving in squares, however, international hypocrisy is still very much a thing. I wonder whether he [Pompeo] will tell his guests about the US achievements in the sphere of human rights protection?" Zakharova asked.