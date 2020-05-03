Mechanism of state administration in Russia requires President’s participation - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Personal involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin in resolution of many issues is explained by a "complex mechanism" of public administration existing in Russia, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV Channel.

"This is a very complex mechanism in Russia. The whole range of issues cannot be solved without the head of state," Peskov said. "Interrelations of the federal center, various authorities, inter-budgetary relations - it is extremely difficult to solve all these topics without participation of the head of state," he said.

"Is Putin tired of that? He received support from people at elections, when he put forward his candidacy. These are his direct presidential functions," Peskov added.