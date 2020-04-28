Russia does not approve Haftar’s statement on transfer of power in Libya to LNA — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia does not approve the statement by Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar regarding the transfer of power in Libya to the LNA, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, following an informal meeting of the BRICS member states’ foreign ministers Tuesday.

"We did not approve the statement made by Mr. [Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord Fayez] Sarraj, who refused to talk with Field Marshal Haftar, and we do not approve the statement that Field Marshal Haftar will now single-handedly decide how the Libyan people should live," he said.