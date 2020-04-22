Russia ready to lead global healthcare efforts amid pandemic, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia is willing to join the vanguard of global efforts on cooperation in healthcare, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at TASS on Wednesday.

According to him, the pandemic opens a "window of opportunity" for the Russian foreign policy. "In particular, having a global vision and a unique geostrategic position, Russia can offer a positive agenda directed at everyone," he explained. "For instance, lead the vanguard of common effort in the area of healthcare, environmental and climate cooperation and facilitate resolution of many other global problems, simultaneously raising the status of international cooperation in BRICS and the SCO."

Ramping up efforts in international humanitarian cooperation can also play a significant role. "We naturally maintain balanced relations with all centers and powers in different regions of the world. We are interested in improving global security and stability," Ryabkov stressed.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 177,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 696,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 57,999 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,420 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 513 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.