Sanctions not raised during Putin’s telephone call with Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The topic of the anti-Russian sanctions was not raised during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, overnight to Friday, Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, they did not," he said, when asked whether the two leaders had spoken about the sanctions, in particular those against the Nord Stream 2 project or Russia’s Rosneft oil major.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that overnight to Friday the Russian leader had spoken over the phone with US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) that was passed in August 2017 added more restrictions to the United States’ sanctions against Russia. Thus, along with the sanctions for Russia’s alleged actions in Crimea and Donbass, it accused Russia of supplying weapons to the Syrian government, of undermining the United States’ cybersecurity, of meddling with the US elections, and so forth. Later on, the United States imposed sanctions following the so-called Skripal poisoning case. Moreover, in late 2019, the United States demanded foreign companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines immediately stop their work on the projects. In February 2020, sanctions were imposed against Rosneft Trading S.A., a subsidiary of Russia’s oil major Rosneft.