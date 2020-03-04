Kremlin will analyze court rulings on MH17 crash in Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin cannot predict how the court will rule in the trial on the MH17 crash in Ukraine, but plans to thoroughly analyze its outcome, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have always voiced doubts whether the investigative team’s work is unbiased because we have been stripped of the opportunity to join it," Peskov told reporters.

"As for the court’s rulings, we won’t predict them, but will give comments and analyze what will happen and how much they [the court’s rulings] will be reasoned and substantiated," Peskov stressed.