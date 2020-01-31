Putin discusses coronavirus issue with Security Council

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the coronavirus issue with the permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"The participants in the meeting continued to exchange opinion on the situation concerning the coronavirus threat," he said.

"A number of questions on the socio-economic agenda were touched upon. Putin briefed the participants in the meeting on his contacts with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, in particular, Israel’s vision of the latest US initiatives for a settlement in the Middle East," Peskov said.

Taking part in the meeting with Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of the Presidential Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin and Special Presidential Representative for Nature Conservation, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.