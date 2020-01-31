Kremlin: Israel’s Issachar pardon story ‘ended well, issue is closed’

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The story of pardon granted to Israeli citizen Naama Issachar who was found guilty of drug trafficking has ended well.

"This story has ended well, that is why, we consider this issue closed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, responding to a request to comment on inconsistencies that were allegedly observed in words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Supreme Court ruling and position of the Prosecutor General’s office regarding the Israeli citizen’s case. At the same time, journalists drew attention to the Russian president’s statement that Issachar did not cross the Russian border which was "good for her".

"He [Putin] did not make a judgement regarding positions of the Prosecutor General’s office and the court, he just noted that the border was not crossed," Peskov responded.