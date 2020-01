MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. New sanctions of the European Union against several Crimean officials will not be left without a response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during Thursday’s briefing.

"Of course, there will be tit-for-tat measures in response to the decision of the European Council," she said.

On January 28, the EU blacklisted seven Crimean officials, among them Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev and Prime Minister of Crimea Yuri Gotsaniuk.