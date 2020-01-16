Major differences persist in Russia, US stances on strategic stability — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Major differences between Russia and the United States persist on issues of strategic stability, but the sides seek to continue work, Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS after consultations on strategic stability with the US in Vienna on Thursday.

"After a long break, the entire range of issues related to arms control and strategic stability was discussed with the US in Vienna on January 16 in an inter-departmental format. The conversation was very substantive, and detailed in certain aspects," Ryabkov said.

"It confirmed the existence of major differences on a number of issues, but in the end the understanding was confirmed that work in this format will be continued, and we go on with an assumption that there will be no more long pauses," he added.

He also said that the date for a next round of consultations has not been set yet. "But this pause will not be too long," he assured. "We will additionally coordinate the concrete timeframe, as well as the venue of the new meeting," Ryabkov added.

"An agreement was put on paper that the Russian-American dialogue on the issue will get a boost at the expert level on the additionally coordinated agenda," the diplomat noted. "This is a good result, given the importance of the problems we are facing," he added.

At the talks, Russia was represented by Sergey Ryabkov, and the US was represented by Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford, who "has been delegated the authorities and functions of the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security."