Russian diplomat meets with head of World Food Program

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has met with Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley to discuss the humanitarian situation in the Middle East, Venezuela and North Korea, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"The sides discussed the issues of Russia's cooperation with the WFP in providing emergency food assistance to the countries that suffered as a result of natural disasters and armed conflicts, as well as in the sphere of facilitating international development. The sides compared notes on the humanitarian situation in Syria, Yemen, North Korea and Venezuela," the foreign ministry said.